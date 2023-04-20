Career fair helps youth find entertainment jobs

On Wednesday, April 29, approximately 1,000 high school and college students will attend All Access Fest, a free career fair for youth pursuing careers in the music and entertainment industries.

Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, All Access Fest, presented by Live Nation’s charitable partner Music Forward Foundation, gives young people ages 16-24 unprecedented access to industry leaders via panel discussions, networking, hands-on technical learning stations and experiential lounges.

Emmy Award-winning music director, composer and producer Rickey Minor will participate in a Q&A session with Music Forward Foundation executive director Nurit Smith, giving attendees a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from one of the most respected figures in the industry. Minor has been the musical director on the Oscars, Grammys and Kennedy Center Honors along with the “Tonight Show.” He has worked with Adele, Ed Sheeran, John Legend and as a musical director on tours for Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

Professionals from top entertainment companies including Interscope Records, Concord, Dolby, Disney, TikTok and Meta will lead panels to guide young minds on all aspects of the business, including artist management and brand-building, touring, publishing, tech and streaming. Attendees will also have opportunities to directly connect with industry leaders, including representatives from organizations like Women in Music, CSU Entertainment Alliance and Group Effort Initiative, founded by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. In addition, music schools and colleges, including the leading Los Angeles music school 1,500 Sound Academy, will provide information on their programs. HeadCount, an organization that translates the power of music and culture into real action, will be on-site to register voters.

All Access Fest will is held at The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

To register, visit musicforwardfoundation.org/all-access-fest.