Camerata Pacifica continues its season with the world premiere of “Land” by Grammy Award-winning composer Libby Larsen on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. in Zipper Hall at the Colburn School. Commissioned for Camerata Pacifica by Joan Davidson in memory of her late husband, John Schnittker, “Land” features six movements for French horn, cello and piano. The program also includes music by Korean, Georgian, Armenian, Estonian and Russian composers. Tickets are $68. 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown. cameratapacifica.org.