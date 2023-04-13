Boxwood’s spring menu is superb

Anthony Keene is one of Los Angeles’ most talented chefs. I recently had the pleasure of enjoying his new spring dinner tasting menu at Boxwood at The London West Hollywood.

Keene began working with The London West Hollywood and Gordon Ramsay Restaurant when it opened in 2008. His talent was immediately recognized, and he took over as executive chef in 2010. Keene continued wowing diners on his culinary path at the hotel, now referred to as The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills.

Keene’s fabulous, new innovative menu offers an array of entrées, pastas and vegetables, artistically presented and ultimately delicious.

The English country house décor exudes an understated luxury, with mosaic tile and marble floors, cream colored leather booths and a pitched glass ceiling allowing natural light to flood the room. Diamond shaped lanterns hang throughout the space, providing twinkling light. A polished marble bar sits in the middle of the room with comfortable high back stools.

Boxwood’s traditional cocktail hour takes inspiration from British aristocracy in the early 20th century, where they enjoyed cocktails before a formal meal.

The spring tasting menu highlights fresh vegetables – every dish was a creative surprise when presented. We started with a sushi-style vegetable roll wrapped with Bibb lettuce, instead of seaweed. Inside was creamy avocado, radish, carrots and cilantro, resting on top of chopped peanuts and a luscious white sauce. A beautifully edible floral arrangement designed with slices of cucumber and carrots sat in the middle of the plate.

Our next dish was comprised of two large agnolotti pillows filled with ricotta and a handful of al dente English peas with tender short rib and Maitake mushrooms layered in between. Small tomato slices and twisted pea tendrils decorated the comforting dish. The combination of flavors was fantastic.

Three long white European asparagus spears arrived on a plate, dressed in Keene’s lovely lemon hollandaise sauce. The sauce made these vegetables a winner and the tomato and nut crumble on top offered a pop of color and texture.

Another visually appealing dish was a large Maine scallop on top of braised pork belly enhanced with shaved watermelon radish, nuts and greens. The sauce and artistic yellow squash swirls framed the surf and turf and gave a pretty presentation.

Each sauce had the perfect balance of flavor, especially with the grilled Wagyu steak glazed in a delicious fresh ginger sauce. Beautifully cooked carrots and cipollini onions were stacked underneath the steak. Baby carrots with their greens still attached and swirls of beet juice painted on the white plate gave this entrée a theatrical flair.

Keene came to our table to say hello, and I remarked on how much I enjoyed each dish with his perfect sauces.

“You know, I was once a saucier,” he said. In a kitchen pecking order, the sauté chef who makes sauces is often one of the most respected stations, he said.

Keene looked calm and confident while talking to us, even though he was preparing an exquisite 40-plate dinner for a wedding party on the rooftop.

Two desserts arrived after he ventured back into his kitchen: Basque cheesecake and bon bons. The cheesecake was completely different than I expected – rustic and baked in parchment paper shaped as a flower. Sweet Maraschino cherries dotted the top of the cheesecake which was served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a yummy nut brittle crumble.

Dinner finishes with beautifully colored chocolates – a yellow and orange semi-circle chocolate filled with passion fruit, a blue chocolate filled with caramel, which was my favorite, and a crunchy hazelnut square. For classic British and global inspired dishes with bright California flavors and delicious sauces, an evening at Boxwood will take you on a satisfying culinary journey. $$$ 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., (310)358-7788.