Beverly Press is a refreshing change

My family have been residents of Beverly Hills for over 25 years. I can honestly say that our neighborhood papers, The Weekly and The Courier, are throw-away papers. They mostly just litter the neighborhood, often lingering until a gardener will pick them up and throw them out.

The Beverly Press is such a refreshing change. Our family actually reads your paper. It is where we get the most reliable news surrounding us. We in particular always look for Joey Waldinger’s columns. They are usually well written, balanced and informative. Thank you for your service.

Nancy Sheerin

Beverly Hills