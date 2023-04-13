Beverly Hills resident’s book outlines what happened ‘After They Came’

Longtime Beverly Hills resident and veteran Hollywood publicist Dan Harary has released his new novel “After They Came,” a science fiction book inspired by the work of his late father, Jack Harary, who was an electronics engineer with the U.S. Army from 1951-96. In the book, Dan Harary cites convincing evidence that his late father knew about – and possibly worked on – recovered UFOs.

“In 1970, when I was 14, my dad and I saw an enormous silver ‘Flying V’ UFO, slowly and silently hovering directly over our heads above my childhood street,” Harary said. “While I was jumping up and down with excitement, my father nonchalantly observed the craft flying above us, without expression – he then winked at me and said, ‘Let’s go home now.’ The unbelievable sight didn’t rattle or amaze him in the least. It was only after he died in 2017 that I remembered the wink. It was then I realized for the very first time in my life that given my father’s work in the military, he must have known what that UFO really was.”

In “After They Came,” two benevolent aliens come to Earth to fix mankind’s problems, working solely through one human being. The book recently debuted during the AlienCon 2023 convention in Pasadena. During the convention, which was attended by dozens of the top UFO researchers in the world, Harary met Erich von Daniken, the father of ancient alien theory and the author of “Chariots of the Gods,” as well as Giorgio Tsoukalos, creator of the “Ancient Aliens” TV series, and Nick Pope, the U.K. Ministry of Defense’s longtime top UFO expert.

“Dan Harary’s book ‘After They Came’ is an entertaining and upbeat work of sci-fi that cleverly incorporates key parts of the UFO phenomenon’s lore and backstory – a delightful tale of wonder and hope,” Pope said.

“After They Came” is available on amazon.com. Harary will be presenting at booth 878 during the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books from April 22-23. For information, visit danhararyauthor.com.