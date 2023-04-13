Beverly Hills Film Festival takes Hollywood on April 19

The 23rd Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival will feature 15 film premieres on opening night. The festival is presenting its 2023 line-up of 140 competition films and kicks-off on Wednesday, April 19 with a red-carpet gala event at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, located at 6925 Hollywood Blvd.

For five days, the BHFF hosts red carpet premieres, networking events, panel discussions and after-parties, culminating in the annual awards gala, held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, located at 7000 Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday, April 23.

VIPs slated for attendance include Nino Simone, BHFF president and founder; and the cast of the opening night film “Mercy” from Paramount Global Content Distribution. Directed by Tony Dean Smith, the film stars Leah Gibson (“Jessica Jones”) and Academy Award-Winner Jon Voight (“Coming Home”), as well as Anthony Konechny, Sebastien Roberts, Anthony Bolognese, Mike Dupod and Bradley Stryker.

Other talent slated to appear include Joely Fisher, Martin Sheen and Ron Pearlman and many others.

For tickets and a full schedule, visit beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com.