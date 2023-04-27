Beverly Hills celebrates Israel’s 75th Independence Day

Beverly Hills City Hall was illuminated with the Israeli and United States flags on April 25-26 in honor of Israel’s 75th Independence Day. Members of the City Council celebrated with Israel Consul General Hillel Newman on April 25. Councilmember Lili Bosse, left, joined Vice Mayor Lester Friedman, Newman, Mayor Julian Gold and Councilmembers John Mirisch and Sharona Nazarian at City Hall. During its meeting on April 18, the Beverly Hills City Council also presented a proclamation to Newman in honor of Israeli independence.