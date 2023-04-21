Beverly Boulevard building celebrated for storied history

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles and Save Beverly Fairfax held an ice cream social on April 15 to celebrate the historic Silberberg Building at 7290 Beverly Blvd. Approximately 40-50 people attended the event, which celebrated the building’s designation as a historic cultural monument. Located on Beverly Boulevard at Poinsettia Place, the building currently houses Gelato and Angels, offering frozen treats, and multiple design businesses.

The Silberberg Building, which was built in 1931, was designed in the art deco architectural style by J. Robert Harris for the La Brea Mortgage Company, which used it as offices and retail space, according to a report in the historic cultural monument application. The La Brea Mortgage Company, founded in 1928 by realtor and businessman Abraham Silberberg, was one of many businesses established to serve the growing Jewish community, and the company helped develop the Beverly-Fairfax area. The property was among the earliest commercial buildings on Beverly Boulevard’s busy commercial corridor.

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles is dedicated to promoting the use of historic buildings and patronizing the businesses located in them. For information, visit artdecola.org.