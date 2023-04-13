Bead & Design Show

More than 175 artisan exhibits with a diverse selection of beads and artisan supplies, jewelry, one-of-a-kind art wear and antiquities will be included in the Santa Monica Bead and Design Show from Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16, at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel. Meet skilled artisans who have spent decades perfecting their skills, and tradespeople and merchants who have searched the world for unique gems, beads and antiquities. Create mixed media and learn jewelry making techniques. Online tickets are $8; $10 at the door, and provide access for all days. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday. 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica. beadanddesign.com.