Barricaded suspect engages deputies in lengthy standoff in West Hollywood

The neighborhood around Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue was closed throughout the day on April 7 during a police standoff with a barricaded suspect in The Dylan Apartments.

The incident started at approximately 8:15 a.m. when a female victim was shot twice inside her apartment in the building at 7111 Santa Monica Blvd. Authorities believe she was struck by bullets that came through a wall from another apartment. The victim, who was in her 50s, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Sheriff’s deputies determined which apartment the shots came from and were unable to get a male occupant to come out. The building was evacuated and law enforcement officials established a perimeter.

A sheriff’s department Special Enforcement Bureau SWAT team was brought to the scene by a helicopter that landed on La Brea Avenue. Crisis negotiators are attempting to persuade the barricaded suspect to surrender.

The standoff remained ongoing as of 4 p.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.