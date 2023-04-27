Ballots mailed for Cheval Blanc special election in Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has begun mailing ballots for the May 23 special election on the luxury mixed-use Cheval Blanc development.

Residents can vote yes or no on Measure B, which asks if they want to approve the zoning ordinance allowing the development to go forward, and Measure C, which asks if they want to approve the city’s development agreement with LVMH, the luxury-goods giant behind the project.

Residents can view ballot arguments, impartial analyses and drafts of the two ordinances at beverlyhills.org/elections.

Beginning May 13, voters can submit their ballot by mail or by dropping it in a drop box, and they can track their ballots with the free Where’s My Ballot? subscription service.

For drop box and vote center locations visit lavote.gov, and to use Where’s My Ballot? visit california.ballottrax.net/voter/?utm_name=.

The RR/CC provides translated election materials in up to 18 different languages. Voters can request to receive their materials in their preferred language by returning the Language Request Form on the back of the sample ballot book or by calling (800) 815-2666, option 3.

If it goes forward, the development would transform North Rodeo and North Beverly drives near South Santa Monica Boulevard. It has received praise from most of the City Council and many residents for securing hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue, but it has also sparked opposition from Councilman John Mirisch and other residents who claim it does not provide enough benefits for the city and would ruin the character of the Golden Triangle.

After the project was approved in November, residents and a union representing service workers gathered enough signatures to either trigger a referendum on the project or force the City Council to repeal the project. The council voted to hold the special election.