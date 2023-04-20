-
American Youth Symphony will celebrate its 58th anniversary at its Spring Concert on Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m. in UCLA’s Royce Hall. Led by music director Carlos Izcaray, the concert will begin with Samuel Barber’s “Overture to the School for Scandal,” followed by Esa-Pekka Salonen’s “L.A. Variations.” The concert will close with Richard Strauss’ “Salome’s Dance of the Seven Veils” and “Ein Heldenleben.” Tickets are free. 10745 Dickson Court. aysymphony.org.
