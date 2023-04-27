Ebony Repertory Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’” running from Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 28, at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center. The production opens the theater company’s 15th anniversary season. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” is a musical tribute to Thomas “Fats” Waller and was conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horowitz. It includes songs such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “Black and Blue,” “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Right Myself a Letter,” “The Jitterbug Waltz,” and the title song, “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” Tickets start at $35. 4718 W. Washington Blvd. (323)964-9766, ebonyrep.org.