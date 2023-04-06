Ahead of busy summer, Hollywood sees a downward trend in crime

With the busy summer tourist season fast approaching and crowds returning to the Walk of Fame, law enforcement authorities are deploying extra resources to the Hollywood Entertainment District to increase safety.

The effort appears to be paying off, with a 27.9% decrease in violent crime in 2023 over the previous year, said Capt. Raymond Valois, of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division. Property crimes also decreased 14% during the first part of 2023.

“This is division-wide. I think that it’s a multitude of factors,” Valois said. “One of the things we started to do differently was we changed our deployment within the Hollywood Entertainment District. Instead of four days, it’s seven nights a week. I think that’s one of the factors.”

Valois also credited a program launched by the Hollywood Partnership, which oversees the business improvement district on and around Hollywood Boulevard, for having a significant impact on crime. The Hollywood Partnership deployed 90 ambassadors who walk and bicycle through the area and provide services for the public. Some of the ambassadors specifically serve as security, providing extra eyes and ears in the Hollywood Entertainment District, Valois said. The ambassadors also walk people to their vehicles upon request, which is an extra measure of security, he added. To contact the Hollywood Partnership’s ambassador dispatch center, call (567)459-9663.

The captain credited Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program, which removes encampments after housing is found for people living on the streets, as a factor in the crime reductions. A large encampment on Cahuenga Boulevard under the Hollywood (101) Freeway was removed earlier this year after services were found for people living there, he said.

Valois also said the city’s return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mother Nature, have played roles in reducing crime in Hollywood.

“I have to give some credit to the weather,” he said. “Crime tends to trend downward when it rains.”

Although crime is going down in Hollywood, it is also important to reduce the perception that Hollywood is unsafe, Valois said. Four homicides have occurred since the beginning of 2023, including two on April 2 involving two people who were shot after an argument with another man in a Sunset Boulevard parking lot. The other homicides involved a murder-suicide involving two women living in a tent on Cahuenga Boulevard, and a murder involving two people who knew each other, he said.

“They were not random crimes,” Valois added.

The LAPD plans to continue additional deployments in the Hollywood Entertainment District during the coming months, including foot, vehicle and bicycle patrols. The message to residents and visitors is that Hollywood is safe.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is encouraged to learn that the overall crime rate in Hollywood has lowered significantly compared to last year,” president and CEO Steve Nissen said. “This will have a meaningful impact on our local businesses, which have been greatly affected by the pandemic and the crime issues affecting this community. It is welcome news as well for Hollywood residents and tourists.”