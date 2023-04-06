Academy showcases the blacklist this month

This month, the Academy Museum will present “The Hollywood Ten at 75,” showcasing key films made by and about members of the Hollywood ten and their blacklisted colleagues.

The museum will also showcase the conclusion of the series on filmmaker Agnès Varda; the conclusion of the two-part centennial tribute to writer, director and composer Satyajit Ray (1921–1992); and “Pedro Almodóvar: Muses and Influences,” a screening series highlighting the iconic films that inspired the cinema of Almodóvar, launching this April in conjunction with the release of the Academy Museum’s first English-Spanish bilingual book “Pedro Almodóvar: Installation/Instalación.”

The museum will also celebrate Earth Day this month with drop-in workshops for families and teens and film screenings as part of our Family Matinees film series.

Don’t miss the Academy Museum’s new gallery rotations: “Significant Movies and Moviemakers” now includes explorations of “Casablanca” (1942), “Boyz N the Hood” (1991), and documentarian Lourdes Portillo, plus the newly redesigned gallery “Inventing Worlds and Characters: Animation” has many exciting new objects on view.

Films are shown in 35mm, 70mm or digital laser projection in our beautiful Ted Mann Theater or David Geffen Theater. For information, visit academymuseum.org. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.