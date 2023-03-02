Holocaust Museum Los Angeles and the Polish Music Center at USC present a performance by the Zarębski Piano Duo on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. The duo is composed of Piotr Różański and Grzegorz Mania, professors of piano from the Penderecki Music Academy in Kraków. They will perform piano compositions for four hands from Jewish and Polish composers of the 19th and 20th centuries. Admission is free; reservations are requested. 100 The Grove Drive. holocaustmuseumla.org.