March 23, 2023

Works by Black Irish playwrights

New York City’s Irish Repertory Theatre and Fishamble: The New Play Company of Dublin, Ireland, will present short plays by four Black Irish artists and writers of color on Sunday, March 26, from 2-4 p.m. at the Los Angeles Central Library. The plays were created through the Transatlantic Commissions Program, which addresses the historic marginalization of artists of color in the Irish canon. Casting for the Los Angeles reading will include Katy David, Felispeaks, Ruth Negga and Freddy Ramsey Jr. Reservations are recommended. 630 W. Fifth St. lapl.org/whats-on/events/transatlantic-commissions-program.





