Win a chance to open a business at the Original Farmers Market

The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, has launched the New Originals Pop-Up Contest – a search for the next great Farmers Market merchant.

The new incubator program invites small business owners – particularly those offering grocery, specialty food and culinary products – to enter to win a prime brick-and-mortar location in the Original Farmers Market, rent-free for three months. The winner will also receive a $7,500 cash prize for business-related needs, which brings the total value of the prize package to $50,000. New Originals continues the market’s 88-year-old mission of nurturing and supporting local business owners, many of whom need additional support to open retail locations.

Applications may be submitted through April 27 by visiting neworiginalsofm.com. The finalists will be announced on May 8 and will participate in a series of reviews, including an in-person interview with the Original Farmers Market executive team. The interview will be followed by a social media voting process and a Finalist Showcase Day on Saturday, May 20. The winner is expected to be announced in June and will open by July.

For generations, The Original Farmers Market has been well-known as an incubator for entrepreneurs and family-owned small businesses, bringing together a diverse array of global cuisines in one location. The contest winner will receive a prime 1,500-square-foot retail space on the south side of the Farmers Market, with Third Street frontage. Discussion for a formal lease agreement after the three-month competition period will be available.

For information, visit neworiginalsofm.com and farmersmarketla.com.