West Hollywood holds CERT classes

The city of West Hollywood is encouraging residents to join the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Team, which is offering a free training course on Saturdays, April 15, 22 and 29, from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, 8750 El Tovar Place.

CERT training was developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare people to provide basic fire safety and life-saving skills. After a disaster, police, fire and medical responders may not be able to meet the immediate demand for emergency services. Residents and neighbors may have to rely on each another to help with immediate life-saving needs.

Space is limited and the course expected to fill quickly. Participants must register in advance and attend all three sessions. To register, visit lacountyfire.galaxydigital.com/event/detail/?event_id=91311.