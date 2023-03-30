WeHo street project prompts closures on Melrose

Street construction work on Melrose Avenue will cause lane closures on the thoroughfare.

The south side of Melrose Avenue between La Cienega Boulevard and Westbourne Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction between La Cienega Boulevard and Huntley Drive beginning on March 30. No parking will be allowed on the south side of Melrose Avenue between Westbourne Drive and La Cienega Boulevard. Parking will remain on the north side of Melrose Avenue, and pedestrian access will be maintained.

The new stage of the project is expected to run through June or July. Work hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The project will include pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements, new street pavements and sidewalks, distinctive trees and landscaping, upgraded street furniture and energy efficient streetlights, smart city infrastructure installation, utility undergrounding, creation of new public gathering places with integrated public art, electric vehicle charging stations, bus shelter upgrades, a pedestrian safety crossing roadway lighting system and new Wi-Fi system.

A virtual meeting on the project will be held on March 30, at 2 p.m., via Zoom. The meeting will focus on schedule updates and impacts, and will offer opportunities to ask questions and speak directly with the project team. To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrduysrjMsGNWaQ_WUJGjU70DigZ1akVJH.