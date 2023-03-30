March 29, 2023

WeHo crime is emblematic of deputy reductions

Re “Suspect sought in WeHo sexual assault,” March 23 issue

Sadly, a woman was raped in West Hollywood while sitting at a bus bench late at night.

The West Hollywood City Council recently reduced the number of deputies in the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and replaced them with unarmed “ambassador” security guards to patrol the streets.

Until the City Council admits its serious mistake and restores the eliminated sheriff’s deputies, there will be more serious crimes in the city and people should consider going elsewhere for nighttime entertainment.

Robert Cherno

Fairfax District





