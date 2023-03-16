WeHo agencies help keep St. Patrick’s Day safe

A coalition of agencies will distribute free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to help keep those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day safe. Pickle the Drag Queen will assist in the distribution. The event will be held March 18 at 7 p.m. in West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The Safer WeHo Coalition is made up of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Friends Community Center, Los Angeles Centers for Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Being Alive LA, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Out Here Sexual Health, Los Angeles Drag Queen Story Hour, the city of West Hollywood and West Hollywood Project, among others.