VINTAGE: Hollywood celebrates the best in cinema

One of Park La Brea’s well-known former residents prepared for the Academy Awards in this photograph in the March 28, 1963, issue of the Park Labrea News. Actor Telly Savalas, who lived at 390 S. Hauser Blvd. at the time, was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Feto Gomez in “Birdman of Alcatraz,” also starring Burt Lancaster and Karl Malden. Savalas lost to Ed Begley, who received the 1963 Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in “Sweet Bird of Youth.” Savalas later appeared in dozens of films and television series, including memorable roles as Sgt. Big Joe in “Kelly’s Heroes,” and as the title character in the television series “Kojak,” which ran from 1973-78. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, at 5 p.m. at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.