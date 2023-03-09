Trumpeter/vocalist hits BroadStage

Making her BroadStage debut, trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg links past and present with inventive arrangements from the traditional jazz repertoire, reinterpretations of contemporary classics and original compositions. The performance will take place on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage.

“I play jazz because it’s the closest I can get to flying … spreading joy, relating the human experience and putting good into the world to counteract the negative,” Skonberg said. “I want to make music that makes people feel and think.”

“It’s such a groove watching my skol sister follow in the path of Pops, Louis Armstrong, the one who started it all … she even follows his motto, play it don’t say it,” Quincy Jones said.

Tickets starting at $45 are available at broadstage.org or by calling (310)434.-200. The Jazz & Blues sponsors are Richard and Lisa Kendall. BroadStage is located at 1310 11th St.