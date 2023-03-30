March 30, 2023

Thinkspace Projects

Thinkspace Projects is holding four concurrent art exhibits from Saturday, April 1, through Saturday, April 22. “Trying to Keep it Together” by artist Ezra Brown, “A Gummy Wormhole in the Sugar Dimension” by Caroline Weaver, “Sweet Dreams & Beautiful Nightmares” by Delisha and “Similarities” by Willem Hoeffnagel will be on display. An opening reception will be held on April 1, from 6-10 p.m. The first 150 guests will receive a free T-shirt designed by Brown. 4207-4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.





