March 16, 2023

‘The Science of Happiness’

Join Life Group L.A. for “The Science of Happiness: Why Complaining is Literally Toxic to Your Health,” a virtual discussion on Friday, March 17, at noon, via Zoom. Marriage and family therapist and HIV prevention specialist Damon L. Jacobs will lead the presentation. Complaining excessively can inhibit one’s ability to be positive and can decrease capacity to experience joy and happiness. Anger, antagonism, resentment and other negative reactions weaken the immune system by raising blood pressure, increasing risk of heart disease, obesity and diabetes. Admission is free; reservations required. lifegroupla.org/zoom.





