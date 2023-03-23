Enjoy “The Lifespan of a Fact” running from Friday, March 24, through Sunday, April 30, at the Fountain Theatre. The comedic play follows a young intern, Jim Fingal, whose first assignment at an elite New York magazine is to fact check an essay written by a highly-celebrated and cantankerous author. What Fingal finds turns his world upside down. Tickets start at $25. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Monday; 2 p.m., Sunday. 5060 Fountain Ave. (323)663-1525, fountaintheatre.com.