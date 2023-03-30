March 30, 2023

TAG Gallery presents four new solo exhibitions by artists Chung-Ping Cheng, Cathy Immordino, Mel-inda McLeod and Eric Renard from Wednesday, April 5, through Friday, April 28. Each solo show presents unique themes and subjects. The artists will discuss their distinct contemporary styles during an opening reception on April 15 from 5-9 p.m. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. (310)829-9556, taggallery.net.





