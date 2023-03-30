Sweet treats for Passover and Easter

Dress up your holiday table with sweet treats from Du-par’s. The bakery has an abundance of pastries, donuts and homemade jams for Easter morning. For dessert, try one of their fresh-baked pies, like strawberry rhubarb, key lime, cherry or cherry cream, apple, blueberry, Boston cream and more. Pre-order your favorite flavors, or stop by the bakery counter and select from their wide variety. Du-par’s is serving Easter dinner from Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9. Choose from bourbon glazed ham or roasted salmon. Their famous hotcakes are always available, and they are currently serving special Peep hotcakes now through Easter. Located at the Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St., Du-par’s is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call (323)933-8446 or the bakery at (323) 933-8447.