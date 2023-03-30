Explore the Academy Museum’s ongoing exhibition “Stories of Cinema” during a conversation with exhibitions curator Jenny He on Friday, March 31, at noon in the museum’s Netflix Lounge. The exhibit focuses on the stories of moviemakers and the works they create. Visitors are encouraged to view the Inventing Worlds and Characters: Animation gallery, which will be the focus of the discussion. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org.