Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and Can’t Even Comedy are holding “Stand Up for Pups,” a dog-friendly comedy show to support animal rescue on Friday, March 31, from 7-9 p.m. PetSpace will be transformed into a comedy club with Michael Blaustein, Willie Macc, Tian Chen, Roger Smith and Scotty Cav, as well as host Caitlin Benson and DJ VFRESH. Can’t Even Comedy is an L.A.-based stand up company founded by husband and wife Maxwell and Caitlin Benson. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund. General admission tickets are $20, $25 for table seating. Two beverages are included. 12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista. annenbergpetspace.org.