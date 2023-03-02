UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes dancer and choreographer Shamel Pitts and the multidisciplinary artist collective TRIBE presenting “Touch of RED” on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m. in the Freud Playhouse. As artistic director and founder of TRIBE, a Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary arts collective, Pitts is dedicated to creating a body of work that supports, shelters and cultivates an Afro-futuristic performance art landscape in which Black diversity is realized and shared within humanity. Tickets are $38. 245 Charles E. Young Drive East. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.