Shakira exhibit rocks at Grammy Museum

With a career spanning more than three decades, multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning Shakira has firmly established herself as a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, visual artist, philanthropist and global icon. To showcase Shakira’s enduring creative legacy, the Grammy Museum proudly presents Shakira, “Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience,” opening on Sat, March 4. The exhibit will be on display in the Museum’s permanent Latin Music Gallery.

“It’s an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the Grammy Museum,” Shakira said. “These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I’m so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Shakira’s latest release with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, “SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which has made history. With the most streams in a single day for a Spanish language song, it raked in over 14 million streams in the first 24 hours and became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million streams. The song debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 is another historic moment for Shakira as she is the first solo woman to reach the Top 10 on the chart with a song recorded in Spanish. She has also broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a Latin artist in Spotify history. The video amassed 160 million views on YouTube in the first week.

To deepen visitors’ appreciation and understanding of how cultural elements have shaped every aspect of her songs, music videos, performances and world tours, the first museum exhibit about Shakira features interactives that provide fresh insights into her creative process. It also includes artifacts from her personal archive, three original films, and an immersive space that draws inspiration from her El Dorado tour.

“Shakira is the rare superstar who has discovered a way to keep evolving as an artist while growing her expansive audience along with her,” said Jasen Emmons, chief curator and vice president of Curatorial Affairs at the Grammy Museum. “She’s a serious student of music, and the Grammy Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry.”

For information regarding advanced ticket reservations for the exhibit, visit grammymuseum.org. The Grammy Museum is located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd.