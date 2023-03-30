Restaurant News

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele breakfast

On Saturday, April 1, early morning breakfast service begins at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele. The walk-up breakfast bar offers an array of pastries including a Cacio e Pepe scone enhanced with black pepper and parmesan cheese. Made to order bacon, egg and parmesan focaccia and two different croissant sandwiches are also on the menu. Enjoy these Italian delights sitting at one of the indoor cafe tables or take your breakfast to go. Daily breakfast hours are from 8 to 11 a.m. On Saturday, April 15, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele will debut a new weekend brunch menu highlighting ricotta bruschetta, housemade bagel with smoked salmon and a crispy chicken sandwich. Brunch hours on Saturday and Sunday are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1534 N. McCadden Place, (323)366-2408.

The 1917 Wine Bar & Bistro

March 30 is the Los Angeles Dodgers’ season opener at 7 p.m. Enjoy pregame beverages 9-minutes from Dodger Stadium at the 1917 Wine Bar & Bistro at San Antonio Winery. Specials include $5 Froze and 50% off beer and wine by the glass for customers who wear “Dodger Blue” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 737 Lamar St., (323)223-1401.

Lemon Grove Rooftop Bar Moonlight Hour

Celebrate Spring at Lemon Grove Bar & Lounge on the rooftop of The Aster. Enjoy celebrity chef Marcel Vigneron’s new moonlight menu served from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Discounted hand-crafted cocktails, bar bites, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages are offered. Take in the sweeping views of the Hollywood sign and Capitol Records, while listening to DJ sets entertaining guests. 1717 Vine St., (323)217-1670.

Friends & Family Pizza Co.

James Beard finalists Chef Daniel Mattern and Chef Roxana Jullapat opened their latest project, Friends & Family Pizza Co., at the Original Farmers Market. This is the team’s second dining and takeaway concept featuring market-driven and whole grain-centric pizza slices, whole pies, and salads. The dough is made from whole grain flour from Pasadena’s Grist & Toll. The recipe was crafted over six months from the same sourdough starter the bakers at Friends & Family use to make their rustic loaves. Dine-in, pick-up or have the pizzas and salads delivered on major food-delivery apps including Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub. Open daily for lunch and dinner during the week and Saturday starting at 11 a.m., Friends & Family Pizza opens on Sunday at 10 a.m. 6333 W. 3rd St., (818) 426-5421.

Spago Passover Seder

Join Barbara Lazaroff, co-founder and owner of the renowned Spago Beverly Hills restaurant for an interfaith gathering welcoming all on April 6. This annual charity Passover Seder dinner and service begins promptly at 6 p.m. Arrival times to select include 5:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. The service features Rabbi Arnold Rachel and Cantor Ruth Braier, from University Synagogue, and the West Los Angeles Children’s Choir. Executive chef Ari Rosenson, chef de cuisine Areg Avanassian, executive pastry chef Della Gossett and their talented staff prepare an exquisite menu of holiday specials. Chef Ari is making homemade gefilte fish; chicken and vegetable matzo ball soup; roasted wild Alaskan King salmon, braised beef short rib “flanken,” vegetable ratatouille and roasted Moroccan carrots. Chef Della’s gorgeous dessert buffet includes Matzo toffee; fromage blanc cheesecake; Passover puffs with caramel sauce; sorbet; and a variety of fresh fruit. Each guest will also receive a Spago’s oven-baked matzah and macaroons package to-go. Wine director Benjamin Chesna will offer a variety of refined Kosher wine pairings. The event will once again benefit MAZON, the Jewish Response to Hunger, a national nonprofit working to end hunger among all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel. The Spago Seder will raise funds to support families in Los Angeles. Dinner is $250 per adult, and $125 for ages three to 12 years old. Go to sevenrooms.com/experiences/spagobh. 176 N. Canon Drive, (310)385-0880.

Huckleberry’s Passover

The Santa Monica bakery and café offers Jewish holiday catering on the Westside. Executive chef Catie Randazzo, and partner and pastry chef Laurel Almerinda showcase seasonal organic ingredients from local farmers and environmentally responsible purveyors. Available only on April 5 and April 6, the $235 Seder package for four people includes your choice of Creekstone Farms braised onion brisket, Mary’s organic herb-roasted whole chicken or a vegan toasty, roasted cauliflower steak, plus sides of charoset, organic potato pancakes, matzo ball soup, roasted Zuckerman Farms’ asparagus, Matzo Project’s salted matzo and coconut macaroons. All of these items are available à la carte, along with desserts, such as a chocolate matzo crack tart with matzo crust, chocolate cream and toffee shards. Pre-order online by March 31 at 3 p.m. 1014 Wilshire Blvd., (310)451-2311.

Birdie G’s Passover and delivery

Place your Passover pre-order for April 5 through 13 by March 31 at 5 p.m. Executive chef Matthew Schaler and chef and partner Jeremy Fox are offering a slightly whimsical take on Passover. Brandt corned beef tri-tip is served with smoked tomato gravy. Whole chicken is roasted with black lime and fenugreek, and pickled beets with apple and walnut charoset. They also are offering classic matzo ball soup and Southern kugel. Finish with a whole flourless chocolate cake with kumquats cones, and don’t forget to order kosher red and white wines from Tzora Vineyards Judean Hills. 2421 Michigan Ave., (310)310-3616.

Easter at Lumiere at Fairmont Century Plaza

A three-course Easter brunch at Lumiere includes biscuits and caviar, shrimp and grits, eggs and truffle, lobster omelette, steak and eggs and an appealing kid’s menu. The exciting day of festivities includes a visit by the Easter bunny, a bunny petting zoo and egg hunt. The hotel will be giving away surprises, such as a gigantic easter basket and treating families to a decadent dessert station. 2025 Avenue of the Stars, (310)424-3031.