“No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we require him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right; not asked as a favor.”
President Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), in his third annual message to Congress, Dec. 7, 1903
Source: theodoreroosevelt.org/content.aspx?page_id=22&club_id=991271&module_id=339333
