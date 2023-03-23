“No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we require him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right; not asked as a favor.”

President Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), in his third annual message to Congress, Dec. 7, 1903

Source: theodoreroosevelt.org/content.aspx?page_id=22&club_id=991271&module_id=339333