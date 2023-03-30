Police search Beverly Hills apartment in connection with triple murder, suspects still sought

Los Angeles Police Department investigators served a search warrant at an apartment in Beverly Hills on March 29 in connection with a triple murder in January in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

The LAPD confirmed that a search warrant was served at a building in the 8600 bock of Wilshire Boulevard, and the apartment was empty. No arrests have been made and detectives are continuing their investigation.

The victims, three women, were shot to death on Jan. 28 as they sat in a car at a residence in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, located east of Benedict Canyon Drive in the mountains north of Beverly Hills. The home was a short-term rental and police believe there was a party occurring at the time of the shooting. Two of the victims, Iyana Hutton, 33, and Nenah Davis, 29, were residents of Chicago, and the third, Destiny Sims 26, of Buckeye, Arizona, had ties to the Chicago area. Police have not released a motive for the homicides. The individual who rented the house has not been identified. According to media reports, he was also from Chicago.

Using security camera video and witness accounts, investigators determined that the individual responsible for the shooting fled in a blue four-door Tesla with damage to the front fender and no license plates. Police later received tips from people reporting they saw the Tesla in the West Los Angeles and Beverly Hills areas, which led detectives to the apartment of Wilshire Boulevard, police said.

Investigators searched for evidence in the empty apartment but it was not disclosed if any was found. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division at (213)486-6890. During weekends and off-hours, call (213)972-2971 or (877)LAPD247.