Plans for students implemented during strike at LAUSD schools

Los Angeles Unified School District employees are planning a three-day strike from March 21-23, and the district is implementing plans to ensure younger students have safe places to go when schools are closed during the labor dispute.

The LAUSD has created a website at achieve.lausd.net/schoolupdates to keep parents and students informed. The website offers information on activities at Los Angeles city parks and Los Angeles library branches, and locations offering Grab & Go meals.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will offer a special After School Club Program for students in the 1st-5th grades at 30 recreations centers citywide. The program will be available at the Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center, 7600 Beverly Blvd., and at the Poinsettia Park Recreation Center, 7341 Willoughby Ave. Registration is required and students must arrive by 8:15 a.m. To register, visit laparks.org.

The La Brea Tar Pits and the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park will offer free general admission to LAUSD students and chaperones during the strike. Free general admission tickets will be available only onsite at the museums. The La Brea Tar Pits is located at 5801 Wilshire Blvd., and the Natural History Museum is located at 900 Exposition Blvd. For information, visit nhm.org and tarpits.org.

The Los Angeles Zoo is also offering free admission to LAUSD students ($5 for chaperones) during the strike. Also, the zoo is holding a Community Safari Day program from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and admission is $50 per student. Extended morning (8-9 a.m.) and afternoon (4-5 p.m.) hours offered with paid registration. Space is limited and online advance registration required by visiting lazoo.org/lausd.