Pass the time with a light binge

I grow weary of comedies in name only. You know the type: a premium cable series more tragic than humorous, more clever than, well, comedic. But they do excel at bingeability. For those who need something easier on the palette, how about a light binge?

Across streaming and even free-to-air options, a few series airing now – either between seasons or starting up again – provide that light and easy viewing experience.

‘Girls5eva’

A 1990s girl group with one hit fades away, only to seek the limelight more than two decades later. Their lives are quite different, but their former exploitative contract and a vicious music industry remain unmoved. The cast is fire.

There’s comedy familiars Busy Philipps and Paula Pell, the youngest of the crew, and proven music performers Renee Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”) and Sara Bareilles, who wrote “Love Song” and worked on Broadway’s “Waitress” and “SpongeBob” adaptations.

Everyone plays out like the revered satire “30 Rock” championed, this time focusing on pop music’s eccentricities and, frankly, problematic lyrics. Now much older, more aware of their childish dreams and intellectually void choices, the remaining members of Girls5eva endure hilarious mishaps on their way back to the top. And, luckily, Netflix will take the reins from Peacock for season three later this year.

‘Ghosts’

This CBS remake of a BBC series also still airing is no cheap copy. Freelance writer Samantha (“iZombie’s” Rose McIver as a human this time) inherits an estate, along with all the ghosts of those who once died on the property. Normally the line between real and supernatural is clear, but a near-death experience allows Sam to interact with the ghouls around her, including an ancient relative, an oafish Viking, colonial officer, ‘80s Wall Street bro, a hippie and a troop leader with an arrow in his neck.

“Ghosts” could be a corny experience, especially with McIver’s Hallmark-style delivery, but it manages more clever jokes and ongoing crass gags than usual for a network that oft curates joyless procedural shows.

‘Ted Lasso’

After a long hiatus, lovable soccer (apologies, football) coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) returns for season three. Sadly, this is it. That might be sad, but the latest batch of episodes sure feel like the magic has dwindled. It’s still a good ride, but not the great ride of seasons one and two (more emphasis on the first).

The team and support staff of AFC Richmond sure have been through a lot, and things are ready to reach a point of eruption as Ted’s eternal optimism inevitably clashes with his former staffer and alleged friend. And even with a few hiccups along the way, the severe optimism on display remains refreshing and easy to keep watching again and again.

‘Wednesday’

You might recall all the hype around this one when it first arrived. The “Addams Family” spinoff, produced by Tim Burton, is worth it. And like all “Addams Fam” fair, it goes down easy. It’s got heart, great style and a winning performance by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega. If you missed out, jump on now.

‘Poker Face’

“Knives Out” creator Rian Johnson returns to the small screen with his own twist on a whodunit series. Remember the woman who’d ralph if she lied? Natasha Lyonne and her awesome voice play Charlie, who can tell if you’re lying. But here’s the twist. Each episode begins with a crime, all secrets revealed. Then Charlie arrives, playing catchup following a murder.

Mad props to Johnson for landing some major players throughout the season: Adrian Brody, Ron Perlman, Hong Chau, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Tim Blake Nelson, Lil Rel Howery and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who previously worked with Johnson on “Brick.” Each episode enjoys the color stylings of a feature, and Lyonne’s charming performance keeps things light amidst all the deaths she stumbles across.

‘Abbott Elementary’

I already have this one as a great review, and it’s worth reminding everyone: “Abbott Elementary” remains a top-tier sitcom. As season two winds down, it doesn’t really have a weak episode in the bunch.

‘Shrinking’

Some of the “Ted Lasso” crew reunite for a heartfelt take on mental health. Jason Segel is Jimmy, a therapist around a year after his wife’s death. During that year, he drowned himself in various drugs and sexual partners. But he continued on with his day job in a psych practice alongside colleague Paul (Harrison Ford).

One day, Jimmy snaps, goes off script and takes a more proactive role helping his patients. It might not be a good example of psychology today, but it’s a fun experience. Think “Scrubs” with an R rating. Positivity brims even amidst grief, so prepare for laughs and tears in the same scenes.