The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is showing the beloved musical “Oklahoma!” on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. The screening is part of the “Hard Luck Woman: Gloria Grahame at 100” series. Grahame appears in the pastoral Rodgers and Hammerstein classic as Ado Annie. The sole musical directed by Academy Award–winning Austrian émigré Fred Zinnemann, “Oklahoma!” includes iconic songs such as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” and “People Will Say We’re In Love,” as well as rousing dance numbers and choreographer Agnes de Mille’s surreal dream ballet. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org.