March 23, 2023

No arrests reported at DUI checkpoint in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced that 427 were screened and no arrests were made during a DUI checkpoint held on Friday, March 17, from 5-10 p.m. at North Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive. Approximately 1,300 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, police said.

DUI checkpoints are held in locations where there have reports of impaired driving and collisions have occurred. The BHPD plans to hold its next DUI checkpoint in September on a date yet to be determined.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.





