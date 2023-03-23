Native plays Join Native Voices and the Autry Museum in a celebration of matriarchs with “Don’t Mess with Auntie!,” a series of short plays on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, at 1:30 p.m. Works by Lara Annette (Minnesota Chippewa Tribe and Red Lake Nation of Chippewa), Jennifer Bobiwash (Mississauga First Nation), Lee Cataluna (Native Hawaiian), Claude Jackson, Jr. (Gila River Indian Community), Alan Kilpatrick (Cherokee) and Maddox Pennington (Cherokee) will be presented. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org.