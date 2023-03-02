Zeke Rettman and the Hudson Theatres welcome writer and performer Mitch Hara in “Mutant Olive 2.0,” a new and more outrageous version of his hilarious play running from Tuesday, March 7, through Tuesday, April 11, at the Hudson Guild Theatre. Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara’s manic and brave performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his sordid past as he tries out for his dream role in “Hamilton: Unplugged.” Showtimes are 8 p.m., Tuesday. Tickets are $20. 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. onstage411.com/mutant.