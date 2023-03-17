‘Music in the Mansion’ returns to Beverly Hills from April 20-23

The city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department presents the return of “Music in the Mansion,” a four-day classical music festival running from April 20-23 at the historic Greystone Mansion and Gardens.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 20, for Beverly Hills residents, and on Monday, March 27, for the public.

For 29 years, “Music in the Mansion” has showcased winners of the annual Beverly Hills National Auditions. The series supports emerging talent from around the world. The festival is curated and produced in partnership with Laura Schmieder, director of iPalpiti Artists International, Inc.

The festival’s opening night on April 20 will feature the Shining Sound Ensemble, performing Armenian sacred folk music and European repertoire. The group includes soprano Marina Hovhannisyan, as well as guitarist Grygori Koval, baroque violinist Braley Bascon and Eric Tinkerhess performing on viola da gamba. Pianists Giorgi Latso and Anna Federova-Lats will also perform Mozart and other classical works.

On Friday, April 21, The O.C. Classical Trio will make its debut at “Music in the Mansion.” The trio features flutist Antonina Styczen, cellist Pola Benke and pianist Philip Matsuura. The evening will also include Duo Violino, with violinists Yuan Tian and Zi Zygmund Wang.

Three performances will be held on Saturday, April 22, when “Music in the Mansion” welcomes the Seraphour Voice Ensemble, harpist Alexander Boldachev and the Tandru Trio.

On Sunday, April 23, the Fiato String Quartet will perform, followed by baritone Sejin Park, accompanied by pianist Hyemin Jeong, performing works by Rachmaninov, Ravel and Korngold.

Tickets are $20 per day for residents, and $30 per day for non-residents. For information and tickets, visit beverlyhills.org/musicinthemansion.