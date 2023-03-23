Mid City West Progressive Slate candidates forum

Meet the candidates from the Progressive Slate running in the Mid City West Neighborhood Council election during a virtual forum on Monday, March 27, at 8 p.m. For information about the Progressive Slate candidates, visit mcwprogressive.com. For information about the election, visit empowerla.org/elections or email elections@midcitywest.org. To register for the Progressive Slate Meet the Candidates event, visit bit.ly/meetourslatemcw.