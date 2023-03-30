Metro plans more decking removal on Wilshire

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority will advise about Purple Line Extension project subway construction during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 12, from noon-1 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit zoom.us /j/96626476708.

Construction is ongoing daily along Wilshire Boulevard, in staging yards and in the subway tunnels. Near Wilshire/Western, ongoing work is occurring to connect the new and existing Purple Line subway train controls. Service will be interrupted through April 20 on the existing Purple Line, which will only run between the Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont stations, instead of Wilshire/Western and Union Station. Riders will be required to transfer between the Red and Purple lines at the Wilshire/Vermont Station.

Farther west, crews are completing street restoration work and installing new bus pads near Wilshire/La Brea. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction through June between Highland and La Brea avenue. Work is primarily occurring along the curbside lanes of the Wilshire Boulevard.

Work is also ongoing in a construction staging yard at Wilshire Boulevard and Ogden Drive, and at street level on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way. The work zone on the north side of the street is expected to be in place through early June. A K-rail work zone also remains in place through summer 2024 at Wilshire Boulevard and La Jolla Avenue.

Metro will begin decking removal and street restoration at Wilshire/La Cienega on the weekend of April 28-May 1. The work will occur for eight consecutive weekends from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday. Wilshire Boulevard will be closed between San Vicente and La Cienega Boulevards throughout the duration of the weekend work, and will reopen on weekdays. Plans call for the decking removal to begin near San Vicente Boulevard and progress westward toward La Cienega Boulevard.

Subway construction is also ongoing in staging yards at Wilshire/La Cienega and in a work zone along the southside of Wilshire Boulevard. Two lanes remain open in each direction between La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards. South Gale and Hamilton drives may be closed intermittently at Wilshire Boulevard. Turns are restricted on to Tower, Gale and Hamilton drives.

Ground improvement continues at the Wilshire/Rodeo station. Crews will be working along Wilshire Boulevard between Doheny and Wetherly drives through the second week of April. Notices will be provided on future closures for ground improvement work. Intermittent lane closures are planned on Wilshire Boulevard between El Camino and Crescent drives in Beverly Hills.

Utility work is progressing at the new subway station in Century City. Excavation beneath Constellation Boulevard is anticipated to be complete in the third quarter of 2023. Partial traffic lane closures are in place on Constellation Boulevard to facilitate station excavation, hauling and material delivery. Eastbound and westbound vehicle access on Constellation Boulevard is being maintained between Century Park West and Century Park East.

Crews are also working on the Westwood/UCLA subway station, installing a conduit and duct bank through March 31. Intermittent lane closures may be in place on Wilshire Boulevard between Westwood Boulevard and Gayley Avenue. Storm drain work is also occurring in the area through April 30 on the southern side of the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Gayley/Midvale.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.