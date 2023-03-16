Metro ambassadors deployed across city

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has trained nearly 300 new Metro ambassadors who will be deployed on the Metro bus and rail system. The program is one of the largest of its kind in the country, and is part of the agency’s multi-layered approach to public safety.

Metro ambassadors will help riders navigate the transit system and will provide extra eyes and ears and support for riders who need assistance. They will welcome riders to Metro, answer questions, connect them to resources and report issues of concern to law enforcement.

Metro ambassadors have been deployed on the Metro Rail System since the first cohort was trained in October, providing customer support on the Blue, Red, Purple, Gold and Crenshaw subway lines, as well as bus lines 20, 720, 40 and 210, and the Silver Line. As more ambassadors are trained, their deployment will expand across more areas of the Metro system.

Ambassadors are available seven days, from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends. They wear special green shirts and vests and are equipped with communication devices to contact staff and connect customers with resources. Ambassadors also report maintenance and safety concerns via Metro’s Transit Watch App.

“I’ve seen these ambassadors interact with our riders with my own eyes, and I can honestly say I am impressed with the excellent job they are doing,” Metro Board chair Ara J. Najarian said. “They have turbocharged Metro’s customer service at stations and on trains and buses, and are helping the agency proactively address some of the thorny issues we are now seeing on the transit system. I think they make an excellent addition to Metro’s ongoing efforts to improve conditions for all our daily transit riders.”

The new Metro ambassadors come from the communities Metro serves. Ambassadors are not security officers and are not replacing existing security staff or law enforcement. Their specific responsibilities are to support riders as they navigate the system by providing a welcoming and visible presence and support for customers. They provide directions and information about how to pay fares. They also help connect people experiencing homelessness with services available through Metro’s homeless outreach teams. Importantly, ambassadors help Metro respond to issues more rapidly.

“Metro Ambassadors are at the core of our efforts to re-envision how to keep people safe on Metro. These ambassadors will serve as the eyes and ears of our system, as a trained, friendly presence to welcome riders to Metro every day,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, 2nd District, who serves as a Metro Board member. “Our ambassadors come from our communities and understand how to help riders navigate the system, report any incidences and make sure [people] aren’t alone when they ride transit.”

“Metro riders deserve safety and support while using our transit system, and the Metro Ambassador Program is ready to deliver,” added Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who also serves as a Metro Board member. “As a longtime proponent of expanding community ambassador programs, I know first-hand the value that an unarmed security presence can bring to the Metro system. I am grateful for every ambassador from across the county who joined this awesome team. To everyone thinking about hopping on bus or rail, I encourage you to tap into the system and to lean on our ambassador team for support along the way.”

For information, visit metro.net/riding/ambassadors.