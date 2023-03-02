Classical music fans won’t want to miss “Mehta Conducts Mahler 3” from Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Conductor Zubin Mehta leads the LA Phil in a performance of Mahler’s Third Symphony. Long-time Mahler champion Mehta describes the work as containing all of nature complete with contradictions of endearing beauty and stark brutality. Tickets start at $72. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.