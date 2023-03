Magician Bernie Shine, “The Man Who Knows,” will amaze with mentalism and telepathy in a show on Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. in the El Portal Theater’s Monroe Forum. See Shine, a Hancock park resident, perform precision sleight of hand projected on a movie screen behind him. Admission is $40. 5269 Lankershim Blvd. elportaltheatre.com/bernieshine.html.