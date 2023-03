Louise Reichlin and Dancers will perform a preview of “A Joyful and Compelling Look At Our Post-pandemic Times” on Thursday, March 2, at noon in Culver City’s Julian Dixon Library. The show includes the premier of “Gotta Get Up!,” the reimagined “Urban and Tribal Dances” and “Reboot! Reboot!” It will also be performed on Saturday, March 18, at 1:30 p.m., at the Culver City Senior Center. Admission is free. 4975 Overland Ave. lachoreographersanddancers.org.