Leaders announce help for unhoused people along L.A. River

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 4th District, conducted outreach on March 13 for individuals experiencing homelessness along the Los Angeles River and highlighted $982,045 in federal funding Schiff secured to help the city connect unhoused people living along the river to housing and support services.

Schiff and Raman were joined on the tour of the portion of the river near the Los Feliz District by representatives of People Assisting the Homeless, which provides support and resources to help transition homeless individuals into housing. Schiff and Raman heard directly from the people living along the river about their concerns and needs, and spoke with PATH about how funding and resources can help bridge the gap between these communities and housing.

“Tens of thousands of Angelenos are experiencing homelessness – living without the stability and security of permanent housing. Earlier this year, I secured $982,045 for the L.A. River Encampment Resolution Grant, which will fund efforts to connect unhoused Angelenos living around the L.A. River Basin with housing and critical resources,” Schiff said. “Councilmember Raman and I met with some of the people living along the river basin and discussed how this funding will help get them on the path to housing security. I look forward to continuing to partner with Councilmember Raman and other local elected officials to address the homelessness crisis in our city.”

“The reason we came out here is to highlight the unique challenges posed by homelessness along L.A. River and why this infusion of funds is so essential to make change. I used to walk this very route years ago getting to know unhoused residents along the river with the volunteer organization I co-founded. I saw firsthand how difficult it can be for caseworkers just to access the area, let alone come on a regular basis,” Raman added. “With the infusion of these additional funds from Congressman Schiff on top of our grant from the governor, we are able to hire enough staff to do outreach here every day and build the trust they need to assist these residents into housing.”

“The coordination between Councilmember Raman and Congressmember Schiff has brought vital resources to the L.A. River for person-centered, trauma-informed outreach services,” PATH CEO Jennifer Hark-Dietz said. “Each day, PATH team members are building trust with unhoused neighbors and finding the right approach to services to bring them indoors and ultimately connect them to housing. All levels of government have to be part of the solution to this crisis, and we are grateful for this partnership.”